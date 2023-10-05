Allakos (ALLK) Price Target Increased by 23.96% to 10.12

The average one-year price target for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been revised to 10.12 / share. This is an increase of 23.96% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 345.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 26.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.14%, a decrease of 29.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 71,939K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,652K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares, representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 6.66% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,250K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 11.71% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,888K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,852K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 68.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 560.13% over the last quarter.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

