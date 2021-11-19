All You Need to Know About TechnipFMC's (FTI) Analyst Day

At its 2021 Analyst Day on Tuesday, oilfield services provider TechnipFMC plc FTI presented a summary of its 2025 operational targets. The company’s intermediate-term financial performance will be largely driven by its Subsea unit, which constitutes some 85% of its adjusted EBITDA and 95% of backlog. FTI also looks poised to prioritize shareholder distribution and improve free cash flow conversion.



TechnipFMC said it expected subsea inbound orders (including services) to reach nearly $8 billion by 2025 — in line with or eclipsing the 2019 peak levels. In particular, FTI sees subsea services orders to grow approximately 35% (from $1.1 billion this year) through the middle of this decade. Subsea revenues are set to reach $7 billion during that time frame, while adjusted EBITDA is likely to jump more than 85% from 2021 guidance midpoint to $1.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin is forecast to be around 15%, expanding from the 10.5% targeted for 2021, primarily built on the company’s increased productivity and utilization.



Over the next few years, TechnipFMC believes that its Subsea 2.0 platform — a new, technologically sophisticated suite of products that improves project economics by cutting down on the dimensions of the equipment installed underwater — would enjoy fast-track adoption. The next-generation, environment-friendly all-electric system should increase opportunities further.



As far as the Surface Technologies unit is concerned, the guidance was less specific though FTI envisions incremental EBITDA margins of roughly 30% in 2025.



Throwing light on its financial projections, the company is looking to convert 40-50% of its adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow by 2025. This will be facilitated by debt reduction, allowing the leading manufacturer and supplier of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry to lower its annual interest expense. Its capital budget, on the other hand, is expected to be restricted between 3.5% and 4.5% of revenues. TechnipFMC aims to bring the gross debt down to $1.3 billion in the next four years (compared to $2.3 billion as of Sep 30) with a cash balance of at least $800 million.



The company is also expecting to introduce a sustainable dividend starting in the second half of 2023



With the rise of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing and a broad-based transition toward clean energy, FTI is striving to focus on the opportunities created by efforts to reduce carbon footprint. As part of that, the company’s newly established ‘New Energy Ventures’ could win orders worth $1 billion through 2025, with 60% coming from Europe (chiefly hydrogen) and 40% from North America (mainly carbon transportation and storage). By 2030, TechnipFMC sees the market size for such services soaring to some $80 billion.

