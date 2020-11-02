Markets

All-World and Government Bonds: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

Sanghamitra Saha Zacks
Published

The last trading session was choppy for U.S. stocks. Election uncertainty, subdued tech earnings and rising coronavirus cases weighed on investors’ sentiments. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.04%, DIA shed 0.6% and QQQ moved 2.5% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

ACWI: Volume 3.37 Times Average

This all-world ETF was in the spotlight as around 11.57 million shares moved hands compared with an average 3.37 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as ACWI lost 0.9% in the last session. ACWI has lost 2.2% over the past month. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Low risk outlook.

VGLT: Volume 2.88 Times Average

This U.S. long-dated treasury bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.23 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 425,000 shares and came as VGLT lost about 1% in the last trading session. VGLT has lost 2.5% in a month’s time. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
 
    Most Popular