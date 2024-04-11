All-Time High Flyers: 7 Stocks to Buy as the Market Peaks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re wondering which stocks to buy in April, here’s a good place to start. The stock market is off to a difficult start in the second quarter. With the timing of interest rates getting pushed out further, the major averages have turned downwards. Since peaking on March 28, the benchmark S&P 500 index has declined nearly 2%. The dip has some on Wall Street wondering aloud if we’re at or close to the market’s peak and now entering what could be a steep selloff. Many analysts say a pullback is overdue with all three major stock indices hitting all-time highs throughout the first quarter.

The S&P 500 gained more than 25% from the end of October through the end of March, which is quite a strong rally. Stocks in certain sectors rallied particularly hard, notably artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, cybersecurity, and weight-loss medications. But much of the rally was predicated on expectations for lower interest rates, the timing of which has been thrown into doubt with inflation remaining high and the economy showing resilience. Here are all-time high flyers: seven stocks to buy as the market peaks.

Stocks to Buy: Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to assert its dominance in AI and its stock has been responding. In the last 12 months, MSFT stock has increased nearly 50%, including a 15% increase this year. The company and its stock continue to be viewed as one of the best ways to play the bull market in AI that is helping to push the stock market to record highs. Recently, Microsoft further expanded its global reach in AI, announcing an investment of $2.90 billion to enhance its AI business in Japan.

The money, which represents Microsoft’s biggest ever investment in Japan, will go towards the development of advanced AI semiconductors at two facilities in the Asian nation. Microsoft also plans to allocate funds towards an AI reskilling program in Japan that will see three million workers trained on the technology. And, the company plans to establish a new AI lab in Tokyo for research and development on robotics and machine learning. This is just the latest example of how Microsoft is staying ahead in the AI race.

Coinbase (COIN)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

In addition to AI, another major catalyst for the market continues to be cryptocurrencies. And one of the best ways to play the boom in crypto is to own shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange have been white hot amid the rise in crypto prices. In the last 12 months, COIN stock has risen 277%. Already in 2024, the company’s share price has gained 60%. Despite the big rally, analysts see more upside ahead for Coinbase and its shareholders.

Analysts at Wall Street firm Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) recently raised their price target on COIN stock to $276 from $200 and reiterated a “buy” rating on the shares. The price target is 11% higher than where Coinbase’s stock currently trades. In a research note, Oppenheimer said that Coinbase is likely to benefit from the long-term adoption of blockchain technology. The brokerage also raised its earning estimates for Coinbase.

The analyst upgrade comes as Coinbase announced that it has received regulatory approval to begin operating its cryptocurrency exchange in Canada. Coinbase, which is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has now become the biggest crypto trading platform north of the border.

Stocks to Buy: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)

Source: ToyW / Shutterstock

No corner of the market is hotter right now than semiconductor stocks. Microchips and semiconductors are viewed as the key to unlocking the potential of AI, fueling a huge rally. And among chip and semi stocks, one of the best to own is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), commonly known as TSMC. The Taiwanese company currently manufacturers more than half (50%) of all the microchips in the world, with some estimates putting its market share as high as 60%.

The dominance of TSMC when it comes to making microchips and semiconductors for third parties such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has pushed its share price sharply higher. Through 12 months, TSM stock is up 62% and currently trading near its all-time high. The company and stock just got a boost from news that the U.S. government is giving it $6.60 billion to help fund the construction of microchip fabrication plants in Arizona.

The government funding is coming from the U.S. CHIPS Act that aims to increase America’s chip security and lessen the country’s reliance on foreign made microchips and semiconductors. TSMC is spending about $65 billion to build three cutting-edge fabrication plants in Phoenix, Arizona. In announcing the funding, the U.S. government said that TSMC’s Arizona plants have already created more than 25,000 jobs and attracted 14 semiconductor suppliers to the southwestern state.

GE Aerospace (GE)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Now that General Electric has successfully divided itself into three publicly traded companies, it might be an opportune time to invest in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), which retains the company’s original industrial business, including its aircraft engine manufacturing unit. Not only has GE stock doubled in the past 12 months as the company hived itself into three, but GE Aerospace just announced that it is raising its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders by an astounding 250%.

Going forward, GE Aerospace will pay a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, up from eight cents previously. Last fall, management outlined plans to return 75% of the company’s free cash flow to stockholders in the form of dividends and buybacks once the dust settled on the three-way split. GE Aerospace has said that it expects to generate more than $5 billion of free cash flow this year, which could lead to windfall for current and future shareholders. This makes GE Aerospace a stock to buy as the market peaks.

Stocks to Buy: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Now for a buy-the-dip candidate. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has seen its stock decline 5% so far in 2024. Through 12 months, the company’s share price is down 7%. Now might be the time to buy JNJ stock as the company continues to grow through an acquisition strategy. Johnson & Johnson has just announced that it is buying Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) for $13.10 billion as it grows its treatments for heart disease and other pulmonary ailments.

The purchase of Shockwave Medical is the largest by Johnson & Johnson since its $16.60 billion acquisition of heart pump maker Abiomed in 2022. Shockwave Medical specializes in medical devices that use shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels. It’s a process that is similar to how kidney stones are broken apart and removed. Under terms of the deal, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $335 per share in cash to acquire Shockwave Medical. The acquisition is expected to close this summer.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock

Another stock that looks like a deal at current levels is United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). The company’s stock is also down 5% this year and looks cheap right now trading at 19 times future earnings estimates and with a quarterly dividend that yields 4.34%. Like the other names on this list, goods things are happening at United Parcel Service with catalysts that are likely to send UPS stock higher in the coming months.

Specifically, United Parcel Service has just struck a deal to become the primary air cargo provider for the U.S. Postal Service, replacing archrival Federal Express (NYSE:FDX). FedEx previously had the air cargo contract with the U.S. Postal Service for 22 years and earned $1.73 billion from it in 2023. The contract with the U.S. Postal Service now switches to United Parcel Service in September of this year and will give its earnings a boost going forward. UPS stock has declined 21% over the last year.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Source: joreks / Shutterstock.com

In healthcare, nothing is working right now quite as well as weight-loss drugs. And Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is leading in this area with its in-demand medications Ozempic and Wegovy. Sales of the weight-loss drugs are rising fast, sending NVO stock higher as a result. Over the past 12 months, Novo Nordisk’s share price has gained 57%, including a 22% increase so far in 2024. The growth has made Novo Nordisk one of Europe’s largest publicly traded companies with a market capitalization of nearly half a trillion dollars.

Even with the growth from the weight-loss drugs, the Danish pharmaceutical giant isn’t sitting idle. Novo Nordisk has announced that it is buying privately held Cardior Pharmaceuticals for $1.10 billion. The acquisition strengthens Novo Nordisk’s pipeline of cardiovascular medications. The company has said that it is expanding its diabetes and weight-loss drugs to also include cardiovascular and heart treatments.

The acquisition includes Cardior Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound CDR132L that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of heart failure. The purchase of Cardior is expected to close in the current second quarter.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in NVDA, AAPL and MSFT. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

