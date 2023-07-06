News & Insights

All the States With a Minimum Wage Above the Federal Minimum

July 06, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25, and it's been at that level since July 2009. While the minimum wage has remained the same on the federal level for over a decade, a number of states have implemented state-wide minimums that are higher. In the event that you live in a state where the state minimum is higher than the federal minimum, you are entitled to the higher wage.

Here's a look at all the states with a minimum wage above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.

Ketchikan, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.85

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.85

Arkansas

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00 -- applicable to employers with 4 or more employees
Long Beach marina with recreational boats and city skyline at Long Beach, CA.

California

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.50
Denver Colorado skyline

Colorado

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.65

this beautiful tower sits on the Talcott mountain state park in Simsbury ct.

Connecticut

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

Delaware

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.75
City skyline of west palm beach.

Florida

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Chicago, Illinois, USA downtown skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight

Illinois

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees, excluding family members
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.80

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.25 -- applicable to employers with 15 or more employees
  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.80 -- applicable to employers with fewer than 15 employees
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

Massachusetts

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00
Aerial with Downtown Detroit skyline in the distance, with a blue sky with puffy fair weather clouds and Windsor, Ontario, Canada in the background, the Detroit River on the left, and a lighthouse, marina, and park in the foreground.

Michigan

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees

Springtime Sunset over Downtown Minneapolis, St Anthony Falls and Mississippi River - Aerial Shot.

Minnesota

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.59 -- enterprise with annual revenues of $500,000 or more
  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.63 -- enterprise with annual revenues of less than $500,000
St.

Missouri

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Billings Montana skyline

Montana

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $9.95 -- only applies to businesses with gross annual sales of more than $110,000

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.50 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees
Large group of sailing yachts at the Manhattan Yacht Club marina, off Morris Canal Basin, at Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, New York State, USA.

New Jersey

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.13
Downtown Albuquerque New Mexico

New Mexico

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is NOT offered by the employer
  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is offered by the employer
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20
  • Long Island, Westchester and New York City: $15.00
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Ohio

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- only applies to employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more

steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

Oregon

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20
  • Portland Metro Area: $15.45
  • Non-Urban Counties: $13.20
Prospect Terrace Park view of the Providence skyline and Roger Williams statue, Providence, Rhode Island, USA - Image.

Rhode Island

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.80

kayakers in Potomac River in Arlington Virginia

Virginia

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

Vermont

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.18 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees
Skyline consisting of office buildings, condominiums and museums of Tacoma, WA reflects off of the Foss Waterway.

Washington

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.74

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.75 -- applicable to employers of 6 or more employees at one location

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: All the States With a Minimum Wage Above the Federal Minimum

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

