The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25, and it's been at that level since July 2009. While the minimum wage has remained the same on the federal level for over a decade, a number of states have implemented state-wide minimums that are higher. In the event that you live in a state where the state minimum is higher than the federal minimum, you are entitled to the higher wage.
Here's a look at all the states with a minimum wage above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.
Alaska
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.85
Arizona
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.85
Arkansas
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00 -- applicable to employers with 4 or more employees
California
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.50
Colorado
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.65
Connecticut
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00
Delaware
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.75
Florida
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00
Hawaii
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Illinois
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees, excluding family members
Maine
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.80
Maryland
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.25 -- applicable to employers with 15 or more employees
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.80 -- applicable to employers with fewer than 15 employees
Massachusetts
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00
Michigan
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees
Minnesota
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.59 -- enterprise with annual revenues of $500,000 or more
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.63 -- enterprise with annual revenues of less than $500,000
Missouri
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Montana
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $9.95 -- only applies to businesses with gross annual sales of more than $110,000
Nebraska
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.50 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees
New Jersey
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.13
New Mexico
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Nevada
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is NOT offered by the employer
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is offered by the employer
New York
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20
- Long Island, Westchester and New York City: $15.00
Ohio
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- only applies to employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more
Oregon
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20
- Portland Metro Area: $15.45
- Non-Urban Counties: $13.20
Rhode Island
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00
South Dakota
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.80
Virginia
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00
Vermont
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.18 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees
Washington
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.74
West Virginia
- Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.75 -- applicable to employers of 6 or more employees at one location
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: All the States With a Minimum Wage Above the Federal Minimum
