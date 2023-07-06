The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25, and it's been at that level since July 2009. While the minimum wage has remained the same on the federal level for over a decade, a number of states have implemented state-wide minimums that are higher. In the event that you live in a state where the state minimum is higher than the federal minimum, you are entitled to the higher wage.

Here's a look at all the states with a minimum wage above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.

Alaska

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.85

Arizona

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.85

Arkansas

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00 -- applicable to employers with 4 or more employees

California

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.50

Colorado

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.65

Connecticut

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00

Delaware

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.75

Florida

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.00

Hawaii

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00

Illinois

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees, excluding family members

Maine

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.80

Maryland

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.25 -- applicable to employers with 15 or more employees

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.80 -- applicable to employers with fewer than 15 employees

Massachusetts

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.00

Michigan

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees

Minnesota

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.59 -- enterprise with annual revenues of $500,000 or more

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.63 -- enterprise with annual revenues of less than $500,000

Missouri

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00

Montana

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $9.95 -- only applies to businesses with gross annual sales of more than $110,000

Nebraska

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.50 -- applicable to employers of 4 or more employees

New Jersey

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.13

New Mexico

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00

Nevada

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $11.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is NOT offered by the employer

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.25 -- if qualifying health insurance is offered by the employer

New York

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20

Long Island, Westchester and New York City: $15.00

Ohio

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.10 -- only applies to employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more

Oregon

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $14.20

Portland Metro Area: $15.45

Non-Urban Counties: $13.20

Rhode Island

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.00

South Dakota

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $10.80

Virginia

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $12.00

Vermont

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $13.18 -- applicable to employers of 2 or more employees

Washington

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $15.74

West Virginia

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $8.75 -- applicable to employers of 6 or more employees at one location

