All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 15

Key Points Social Security recipients rely on cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) to stay afloat.

COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data.

Retirees on Social Security will want to tune in for a big announcement that should arrive in mid-October.

If you're someone who collects Social Security and those benefits constitute the bulk of your retirement income, then covering your expenses may be somewhat of a struggle. Or it may be a very big struggle, depending on where you live and what your bills look like.

The reality is that it's hard to live primarily on Social Security even in the best of times. If you're an average earner, those monthly benefits will take the place of about 40% of your pre-retirement paychecks. And most retirees need a lot more replacement income than that to maintain a decent standard of living.

But living mostly on Social Security has become even more challenging in recent years, thanks to rampant inflation. Although inflation has cooled over the past year or two, it seems stuck in an elevated pattern. Higher costs have put a strain on many seniors' budgets, forcing them to make hard choices.

If you're someone who's very reliant on Social Security, then you're probably eager to find out what your upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will amount to. The bad news is that it's too soon to have that information. The good news is that there's an easy way to know exactly when that official announcement will come through.

What we know about 2026's Social Security COLA so far

Even though inflation has been persistently elevated this year, it hasn't been out of control. And that's a good thing in terms of living costs. It's a less favorable thing in the context of Social Security COLAs, though, since those annual raises are directly tied to inflation.

More specifically, Social Security COLAs are based on movement in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). When there's a rise in the CPI-W year over year, Social Security benefits get a boost. When there's no increase or a decrease, benefits remain flat.

Initial estimates are not calling for a particularly generous Social Security COLA in 2026. That could change if inflation starts to pick up in the next month or two. But that's also not a desirable outcome, as it would undoubtedly put a strain on seniors (and consumers in general).

When 2026's Social Security COLA gets announced

Social Security COLAs are specifically based on third-quarter CPI-W data. For this reason, the Social Security Administration (SSA) makes an official COLA announcement each year in October.

This year, September's CPI-W reading should be released on Oct. 15. So, that's the day to tune in for the biggest Social Security announcement of the year. You can specifically check out the SSA's news section for more information.

In addition to releasing COLA details in mid-October, the SSA should be unveiling key changes to the program for 2026, including:

The wage cap for Social Security taxes

The maximum monthly benefit

The earnings-test limit

The amount of earnings needed to earn work credits

It's a big day for Social Security, and it's a good day to pay attention to the news. Once you know what Social Security COLA you're looking at for the new year, you can prepare financially -- for better or worse.

