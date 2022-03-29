Companies
All Rossiya Airlines' jets have been transferred to a Russia registry - tass

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 29 (Reuters) - All 125 passenger jets operated by Russia's Rossiya Airlines, a unit of state carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM, have been transferred to a domestic registry, Tass news agency said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month Moscow proposed allowing carriers to register the rights to leased foreign planes and for the planes to be given Russian airworthiness certificates as a way of skirting western sanctions.

According to Rossiya's website, just under 50% of its planes are built by Airbus and Boeing. The rest are produced by domestic plane maker Sukhoi.

