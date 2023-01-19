US Markets

"All Quiet On The Western Front" lead BAFTA nominations with 14 nods

January 19, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A remake of the anti-war classic “All Quiet On The Western Front” led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, with 14 nods.

The dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" came second with 10 nominations.

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will take place on Feb. 19 in London.

