All Quiet At Bristol-Myers After Celgene Deal Finally Closes

Two days after the long-awaited acquisition of the biotech firm Celgene by the big pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, all is quiet.

Two days after the long-awaited acquisition of the biotech firm Celgene by the big pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, all is quiet.

Two days after the long-awaited acquisition of the biotech firm Celgene by the big pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, all is quiet.

Shares of Bristol-Myers (ticker: BMY) were up 0.8% on Thursday, the first day of trading after the deal’s close. The new Bristol-Myers contingent value rights, which pay out at $9 if certain experimental Celgene drugs achieve regulatory approval within a certain time frame, were trading at $2.25 when the market closed Thursday, near their closing price the day before despite heavy volume.

Meanwhile, Amgen (ticker: AMGN) announced Thursday that it had completed its $13.4 billion purchase of Otezla, Celgene’s psoriasis drug. The Federal Trade Commission said last Friday that the sale of the drug, first announced over the summer, was a condition of Bristol-Myers’s acquisition of Celgene. Shares of Amgen were up 1% on Thursday.

“As the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases increases worldwide, Otezla represents a unique opportunity to further Amgen’s mission of bringing innovative medicines to patients, while building on our long-standing expertise in inflammation,” said Robet Bradway, Amgen’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

The back story. Shares of Bristol-Myers are up 17% so far this year. Shares fell in early January on news of the Celgene deal, and activist investors staked out positions in opposition to the acquisition. The stock took a turn over the summer, and is up 28% since the beginning of August, far outpacing the S&P 500, up 4.1% over the same period.

What’s new. The close of the Celgene deal marks the end of a chapter in both the history of Bristol-Myers, and the history of biotech. Celgene, founded in 1986, was among the earliest biotech firms, developing and marketing drugs like its multiple myeloma blockbuster Revlimid.

Multiple Celgene investigational drug projects now move to Bristol-Myers. As Barron’s Andrew Bary wrote on Wednesday, the contingent value right will pay out if three of those drugs — ozanimod for multiple sclerosis, liso-cel for lymphoma, and bb212 for multiple myeloma — achieve FDA approval by certain deadlines. If all of the drugs hit all of the deadlines, the CVR will pay $9; if a single one of them misses, it will pay nothing.

Looking forward. Shares of Bristol-Myers closed Thursday at $56.85, and were trading up 0.1% at $56.97 in the premarket hours on Friday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.