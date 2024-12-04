ALL or KNSL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are likely familiar with Allstate (ALL) and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Allstate has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ALL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ALL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.51, while KNSL has a forward P/E of 32.21. We also note that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15.

Another notable valuation metric for ALL is its P/B ratio of 2.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KNSL has a P/B of 8.11.

These metrics, and several others, help ALL earn a Value grade of A, while KNSL has been given a Value grade of D.

ALL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ALL is likely the superior value option right now.

