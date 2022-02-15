All options open on EDF, including nationalisation, Le Maire says

Adds detail

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - All options are on the table regarding the future of state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, including nationalsiation.

Asked two times in an interview with BFM Business radio whether a potential option was to nationalise the utility, Le Maire said: "If all options are on the table, they are all on the table."

Le Maire reiterated that the government will support the French power giant, the share price of which has retreated on energy price curbs that added to a series of technical setbacks that have halted operation of a number of nuclear reactors.

"We will be there (for EDF) and we will decide together which is the best option", said Le Maire, adding that the government would announce its decision on EDF at a later stage.

