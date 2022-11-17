All Online Shoppers Will Not Want to Miss This

If you shop online often, you know that checking out can be a hassle as you have to enter your credit card information on every website where you find a product. If you have more than one credit card, this can be an even bigger pain -- especially if you have to figure out which card to use to optimize rewards.

The good news is, there's a Chrome extension that can make this process a lot simpler. And if you regularly purchase products over the internet, you may want to think about installing it.

This Chrome extension could be a game-changer for maximizing credit card rewards

If you want help deciding which credit card to use for different online purchases, a company called Kudos has you covered. Kudos just raised millions to help further its development of a Chrome extension that's designed to simplify the process of picking the perfect card.

Kudos is a free app you can install on your Chrome browser or from the app store. After you have downloaded it, you can select all of the different credit cards you already have. Kudos will then advise you which card is the best one to use for each online purchase you are making.

You also have the option to add your credit card numbers, security codes, and expiration dates so Kudos can autofill the right card on the sites you're shopping on -- although this part is optional. If you input your card information, Kudos will make checkout a lot easier because it will fill in all of the details for you after choosing the best card for each website.

Kudos can also recommend different credit cards based on your spending habits and the cardholder perks that could best benefit you.

Should you sign up for Kudos?

If you have multiple credit cards that reward different kinds of spending, Kudos can make it easier to optimize the rewards you earn. Rather than you having to remember which card gives the best bonus spending for different kinds of cards, this is done automatically for you.

It can also be complicated to decide when to open a new card, but Kudos can simplify that process by recommending you sign up for one if there's a card with a bonus program that's better matched to your spending habits.

Since the app is free, there's no reason not to take advantage of these features and every reason to do so. But, before you choose to store your cards with Kudos, you'll have to think about whether this will encourage you to spend more. If your card information is input automatically on different websites, this makes impulse buys easier.

If mindlessly buying stuff online is a bad habit of yours, you may want to opt out of actually inputting your card info. If you have to manually enter your card details each time you shop, this extra step gives you more time to consider whether your purchase is worth it.

If you can use Kudos responsibly, though, and it doesn't prompt you to increase your spending, then you might find yourself saving a lot of cash thanks to the app's ability to help you earn the most credit card rewards possible for every purchase.

