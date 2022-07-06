All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in days - Equinor

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - All oil and gas fields that were affected by a strike in Norway's petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

Norway's government intervened to end the strike on Tuesday.

The Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields in the North Sea, which were shut on Tuesday due industrial action, have started run-up of production, the operator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.