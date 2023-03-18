All My Favorite Media-Streaming Stocks Are On Fire Sale Again

It's time to get streaming, baby! I'm not talking about binge-watching your favorite shows on a lazy Sunday afternoon (although that's always a good time). I'm talking about investing in the streaming media stocks that are on fire sale right now.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are like the Three Musketeers of the streaming world, and they're back on sale. With these stocks trading at prices that are almost as juicy as last summer's serving of "Stranger Things," it's time for investors to take notice.

So buckle up, and let's dive into why these stocks are worth your investment dollars right now.

The cream of the crop, in the bargain bin

First up, we've got Netflix, the OG of the streaming world. Not only did it take home six Academy Awards last weekend, but it's also finding new ways to rake in the dough, from advertising to revamped subscription plans. And if that's not enough, the company is even making moves into the gaming world. That company you used to know for its red DVD mailers is going places in cyberspace.

Next, we have Disney, the Mouse House that's taking on Netflix with all guns blazing. Bob Iger is back at the helm, steering the company toward a streaming-focused future. With unmatched content quality and a world-class brand, Disney is a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world. Oh, and did I mention the company's world-class machinery for supporting business activities, from theme parks and cruise lines to T-shirts and board games? Cha-ching!

And finally, we've got Roku, the unsung hero of the streaming world. With a market share of over double its closest competitor, Roku is leading the charge in the all-important North American market. The company is currently expanding its reach overseas while dabbling in advertising and original content. Not bad for a company that started out making simple streaming boxes to support Netflix's streaming efforts in the really early days.

But what's really got me excited is noticing that all three of these stocks are trading at low prices again.

Stock Percent Below February's Peak Prices Percent Below 2021's All-Time Highs Netflix 17.4% 57.9% Walt Disney 17.8% 54% Roku 12.9% 87.4%

So inflation may be wreaking havoc on the global economy, and stock prices are down, but these companies are still crushing it. It's like getting a high-quality streaming service for a bargain-bin price. Who wouldn't want that?

You'll thank me later: Buy these streaming stocks now

Now, let's talk about why you, dear reader, should care about this sale. If you're anything like me, you love a good bargain. And let me tell you, these stocks are the bargain-bin gems you've been waiting for.

Sure, you may be thinking, "But Anders, these stocks have dropped for a reason. Isn't this just catching a falling knife?" To which I say, maybe. There ain't no such thing as a free lunch or a risk-free investment.

But when it comes to long-term growth prospects, these three companies are the cream of the crop in the streaming media space. I am completely convinced that they are storming the global media market together and that the opportunity is large enough to support all three -- and several of their smaller rivals -- as big winners in the long run.

Plus, let's not forget the inflation factor. The world is experiencing a historic bout of inflation and arguably even more painful anti-inflation policies, and yet these companies are still posting solid growth numbers. Imagine what they could do in a more stable economic environment.

Look, I'm not saying you should put all your eggs in one basket. Diversification is key, and you should always do your own research before investing. But if you're looking for a potentially high-growth, high-reward opportunity, this is it. Any or all of these three household names should be at the top of your list the next time you've got some spare cash to invest or a retirement account to manage.

So, don't let the recent price drops scare you. Instead, use them as a chance to get in on the ground floor of these powerhouse companies. Your future self will thank you.

