All Medicare Advantage Enrollees Should Do This By March 31

Key Points

Medicare Advantage has its own special open enrollment period.

If you're on a Medicare Advantage plan now, you can make changes to your coverage between now and Mar. 31.

It's important to take advantage of that option if your current plan is costing you more than expected or you don't have access to the care you need.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Once you retire, healthcare might become your biggest expense, surpassing even the cost of housing. And the more chronic issues you find yourself managing, the larger your bills might be. That's why it's so important to have the right Medicare coverage in place.

If you're 65 or older, you're generally eligible for Medicare. But you don't have to stick to original Medicare.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Many seniors opt to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan, and for good reason. These plans commonly offer benefits that original Medicare doesn't. And Medicare Advantage plans also put a cap on annual out-of-pocket spending, which is a helpful thing for seniors whose income may be mostly limited to Social Security.

If you're currently enrolled in Medicare Advantage, there's an important deadline you need to know about that's coming up soon. And letting it pass by could mean costing yourself more money and losing out on access to the care you need.

Don't neglect to make changes to your Medicare Advantage coverage

Many people are familiar with Medicare's fall open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year. But there's also a special open enrollment period specifically for seniors on Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare Advantage's open enrollment period runs annually from Jan. 1 though March 31. And this period offers you a prime opportunity to make changes to your Medicare Advantage plan.

During this period, you can either ditch your current Medicare Advantage plan and sign up for a new one, or you can dump Medicare Advantage altogether and sign up for original Medicare. You can only, however, make a single change to your health plan during this three-month window.

When it pays to consider a switch

If you're happy with your current Medicare Advantage plan, then you may not want to make any changes between now and March 31. But if there's an aspect of your current plan you're disappointed with, then it could pay to see if there's a better fit for you.

Some of the reasons to consider a change include:

Your Medicare Advantage plan is costing you more money than expected.

You're having trouble qualifying for some of the supplemental benefits your Medicare Advantage plan offers.

Too many of your preferred providers aren't in your plan's network.

You're already facing delays in getting care due to prior authorization requirements.

If you don't make changes to your Medicare Advantage coverage, you'll be stuck with your current plan through the end of the year. So if there's any aspect of your current plan that isn't meeting your needs, take the time to do your research and see if there's a plan out there that's a better fit. You may even find that you're better off moving over to original Medicare, especially if you want the flexibility to see the providers you already know and trust.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.