ALL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.94, changing hands as low as $193.51 per share. Allstate Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $156.66 per share, with $213.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.75. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.