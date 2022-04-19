All lithium contracts in Mexico to be reviewed, president says

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - All contracts to mine lithium in Mexico will need to be reviewed, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, as the country prepares to chage its law.

The comment comes after Mexico's lower house passed a change to the mining law to nationalize lithium production. "All contracts will be reviewed, the authorizations for lithium," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.