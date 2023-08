KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 22 (Reuters) - All of the kids have been rescued from a stranded cable car in Pakistan, said caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi Editing by Chris Reese)

((Ariba.Shahid@thomsonreuters.com; +92 3442834961;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.