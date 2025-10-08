All It Takes Is $1,000 Invested in Each of These 3 Dividend Kings to Help Generate Over $120 in Passive Income per Year

Key Points

Consolidated Edison is investing heavily to expand its utility operations.

PepsiCo sees organic growth investments and acquisitions driving steady earnings growth in the coming years.

Federal Realty Investment Trust's high-quality portfolio supports its growing dividend.

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo ›

Dividend Kings have proven to be the most durable dividend stocks over the decades. These companies have increased their payouts at least once each year for at least half a century. That durability over the decades makes them dividend stocks you can confidently hold for the long term.

Many Dividend Kings currently pay higher-than-average dividends, meaning investors can earn more passive income from every dollar invested. For instance, by investing $1,000 in each of these three Dividend Kings, you could generate over $120 in annual income, helping you steadily build wealth through regular, dependable, and growing dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Dividend Stock Investment Current Yield Annual Dividend Income Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) $1,000.00 3.44% $34.40 PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) $1,000.00 4.06% $40.60 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) $1,000.00 4.56% $45.60 Total $3,000.00 4.02% $120.60

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison extended its dividend growth streak to 51 straight years in early 2025. That's the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500.

The utility delivers electricity, natural gas, and steam to customers in the New York City area. Consolidated Edison also owns electricity transmission assets. Government regulators set rates for the company's assets, which also benefit from stable and growing demand. As a result, Consolidated Edison produces very resilient cash flows. It aims to pay out 55% to 65% of its stable earnings via dividends, retaining the rest to invest in maintaining and growing its operations.

Consolidated Edison expects to invest about $38 billion into capital projects through 2029 to support system reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and improve its services. These investments will grow its utility rate base by more than 8% annually, supporting healthy earnings growth. That should give the utility plenty of power to continue increasing its high-yielding dividend.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 53 straight years. The global snacking and beverage giant has grown its payout at an impressive 7.5% compound annual rate over the past 15 years.

PepsiCo owns a portfolio of beloved consumer brands that generate steadily rising sales and durable cash flows. The company invests heavily (over 5% of its annual revenue) into capital projects to boost its productivity and drive growth. These investments help support the company's long-term targets of organically growing its revenue by 4%-6% each year while delivering high-single-digit annual earnings-per-share growth.

Additionally, PepsiCo uses its strong balance sheet to refresh its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. For example, the company spent $1.7 billion to buy Poppi in 2025 to accelerate the strategic transformation of its portfolio to healthier choices. The company also strengthened its long-term strategic partnership with Celsius Holdings in 2025. PepsiCo increased its ownership to 11% in a deal that also saw the company sell Rockstar Energy to Celsius while picking up distribution of the Alani Nu brand in the U.S. and Canada. The company's growth investments should support continued dividend increases.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 straight years. That's the longest record in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry.

The landlord invests in high-quality, open-air retail properties in top suburban markets densely populated with high-income earners. These characteristics drive strong and growing demand for retail space in its properties. These locations often allow the REIT to add other property types, such as building residential units and office space, which increases and diversifies its rental income and attracts more traffic to its retailers.

Federal Realty's existing properties tend to deliver steadily rising rental income. Meanwhile, the company routinely invests capital to improve its properties to attract higher-quality retailers or convert unused space into apartments or offices. Additionally, it will often sell lower-quality properties to buy higher-quality locations. These growth drivers position Federal Realty to continue increasing its dividend.

Bankable dividend stocks

Consolidated Edison, PepsiCo, and Federal Realty Investment Trust each offer more than 50 years of dividend growth, underpinned by steady cash flows. Their reliable dividends not only provide income today but can also grow your wealth over the long term as their payouts continue to rise in tandem with their expanding businesses.

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you buy stock in PepsiCo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PepsiCo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $627,363!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,335!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in PepsiCo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.