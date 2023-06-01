All for One Group (FWB:A1OS) Price Target Decreased by 7.84% to 62.99

The average one-year price target for All for One Group (FWB:A1OS) has been revised to 62.98 / share. This is an decrease of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 68.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.02 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.38% from the latest reported closing price of 40.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in All for One Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A1OS is 0.00%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

