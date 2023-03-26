All Eyes on NASDAQ Composite as Investors Seek Refuge in Megacap Stocks Amidst Banking Sector Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Key Takeaways

Major stock index futures edge higher early Monday

Recent turmoil at banks leads to indications of financial market stress

Investors turn to purchase shares in massive US companies

Megacap stocks experience gains while S&P 500 falls

Overview

The major stock indexes futures are edging higher early Monday after Wall Street closed better last week despite continuing concerns over the banking sector.

At 03:15 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 32551.00, up 117.00 or +0.36%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index futures contract is at 4015.50, up 14.25 or +0.36% and tech-weighted NASDAQ Composite futures is trading 12920.75, up 30.50 or +0.24%.

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced a quarter percentage point interest rate hike, which was in line with expectations.

However, concerns over the health of the US banking system remained as smaller banks experienced deposit outflows to industry giants like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Furthermore, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse has raised concerns about a potential financial crisis.

US Federal Reserve Policymaker Warns of Potential Credit Crunch in Banking Sector

Daily NASDAQ Composite Index

Financial regulators are keeping a close eye on the banking sector, which is showing signs of stress that could lead to a credit crunch, according to a US Federal Reserve policymaker.

The recent turmoil at banks has led to indicators of financial market stress, including falling bond yields and a surge in bank default insurance costs.

The European Central Bank has also flagged a possible tightening in lending.

UniCredit’s chief economics advisor, Erik Nielsen, has suggested that central banks should make a joint statement that any further rate hikes are off the table until stability has returned to the financial markets.

Investors Seek Refuge in Megacap Stocks Amidst Market Volatility, Raising Concerns Over Market Concentration

Amidst market uncertainty, investors are turning to the purchase of shares in massive US companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia, which have historically led the market higher.

These companies have experienced gains ranging from 4.5% to 12% since March 8, while the S&P 500 has fallen by 0.5%. Strong balance sheets, robust profit margins, and business models that are expected to fare better in case of a recession are some of the reasons for this shift in investment.

Investing in megacaps has its benefits; however, their increasing market capitalization means that indexes like the S&P 500 are driven by a smaller cluster of stocks. This could lead to volatility in broader markets if investors quickly exit from big tech and growth names. The equal-weighted S&P 500, which is a proxy for the average stock in the benchmark index, is down over 5% since March.

Investors Prepare for Potential Banking Sector Volatility Amid Recent Declines in Deutsche Bank and UBS Shares

Investors are also preparing for potential banking sector volatility following recent sharp declines in shares of Deutsche Bank and UBS, which came after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month. Upcoming US data on consumer confidence and inflation could also sway markets.

Although market fluctuations continue, investors remain bullish on megacap stocks. Senior Portfolio Manager at GLOBALT Investments, Thomas Martin, believes that “big-cap growth stocks will be the ones who lead from here.”

However, some investors are worried that a rebound in US bond yields could put pressure on tech and growth stocks. Economically sensitive stocks that have struggled could become more attractive to investors if banking concerns ease.

Short-Term Outlook

It is difficult to make a definitive short-term NASDAQ Composite forecast given the number of unknowns in the financial complex at this time. However, recent headlines suggests that investors are currently bullish on megacap stocks and turning to them as a refuge amidst market volatility and banking sector concerns.

This could potentially lead to a continued increase in the NASDAQ Composite, which is heavily weighted towards technology companies.

However, investors should also be aware of potential market concentration and volatility in broader markets if investors quickly exit from big tech and growth names.

Additionally, upcoming US data on consumer confidence and inflation could also sway markets, so it is important to continue monitoring these factors.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.