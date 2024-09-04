All Eyes on Nio Stock Ahead of Earnings Tomorrow — Here’s What This Investor Expects

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has faced a tough 2024, to say the least, with shares down 54% year-to-date. Nevertheless, the Chinese EV maker may soon have a chance to shift its fortunes as it gears up to release its second-quarter results before the market opens tomorrow.

What are analysts predicting? Revenue is expected to come in at $2.44 billion, alongside a projected loss of $0.33 per share. These figures represent year-over-year growth of 35.6% and 102.8%, respectively.

Yet, not everyone is optimistic ahead of the print. An investor known as Oakoff Investments suggests it might be best for investors to hold off for now.

“Market expectations for NIO’s Q2 EPS and sales seem to be too optimistic,” writes the investor. “I doubt NIO can meet these forecasts given current industry dynamics.”

Oakoff’s reasons for doubt revolve around a number of worrisome signs. For starters, August deliveries of 20,176 vehicles marked the second consecutive month of declines. While Oakoff notes that the August deliveries were up 4% year-over-year, the investor is concerned about rising competition in the Chinese EV market further weakening Nio’s position.

“The whole Chinese auto market is getting more and more competitive with a bunch of new models entering the market,” Oakoff noted.

The investor has recently test-driven models from other Chinese automakers such as Geely, Avatr, ZEEKR, and Changan, among others, and found them to be on par with German firms. Oakoff also points to the addition of established brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi into the fray, developments that will also add to the competitive pressures.

The investor now believes that NIO will require “more time to develop and monetize its model range.” With its current liquidity cushion of slightly over two years, Oakoff anticipates that NIO will need to pursue another round of investment in the near futureץ

As for the upcoming report, the investor concludes that “there is a risk that profits will be missed and the downward trend in the stock price will continue.”

Oakoff is therefore urging investors to remain wary, issuing a Hold rating for Nio shares. (To watch Oakoff Investments track record, click here)

On Wall Street, opinions are somewhat divided on NIO’s prospects. The stock currently holds 4 Buy recommendations, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell, resulting in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $6.39, analysts expect shares to rise ~50% in the coming months. (See NIO stock forecast)

