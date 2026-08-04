All Eyes Are on SpaceX's Aug. 4 Earnings Report. But These 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Are Better Buys Hiding in Plain Sight.

Key Points

The market is preparing for SpaceX's first report as a public company on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The stock is expensive at 73 times trailing-12-month sales, and you can find better options.

All three of the companies below offer fantastic opportunities for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, might be the most hyped-up stock ever; it was the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, by far, and the stakes are large as it drops its first earnings report as a public company on Aug. 4. With a high valuation and equally high expectations, SpaceX's stock reaction to the report could send ripples through the broader stock market.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

However, there are plenty of lower-profile stocks that look like much better buys. Consider e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), On Holding (NYSE: ONON), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). They're all growing faster than SpaceX but are much cheaper.

Stock Price-to-sales ratio Most recent quarterly sales growth SpaceX 73 15% e.l.f. Beauty 3 35% On Holding 3 26% Dutch Bros 5 31%

1. e.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. is a top cosmetics company hiding in plain sight, or at least in your local pharmacy. The makeup powerhouse has been growing rapidly, outperforming many established brands to reach the No. 1 spot for many product types despite being a relative newcomer.

Sales increased 35% year over year in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter (ended March 31), and gross margin expanded 1.4 percentage points to 73%. That was a welcome relief, because high tariffs have negatively impacted e.l.f.'s margins. It's generally stringent about its low prices, but it successfully raised some prices to counteract the negative impact.

The good news is that the impact will be lower, as comparisons going forward will be against the higher-tariff environment. E.l.f. stock is down 28% over the past year, but it's been climbing back up, and it has a massive long-term opportunity.

2. On Holding

Similarly, On Holding is a relatively new player in athletic wear, and it's challenging the incumbents. While Nike has been reporting sluggish or nonexistent sales growth and Lululemon Athletica has lost traction in its core North American market, On posted a 26% year-over-year sales increase (currency-neutral) in the 2026 first quarter. Its gross margin expanded from 59.9% to 64.2%, and net income rose 82%.

The company is generating strong consumer loyalty for its premium products, and its target affluent clientele is more resilient under pressure. It's still building its global brand presence, giving it a long growth runway, but its stock is down 18% year to date, offering investors a chance to buy on the dip.

3. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros is a young and growing coffee shop chain that's expanding across the U.S. and sees an enormous opportunity to open new stores. It's at just over 1,100 stores today, but management thinks it can reach 7,000 stores, providing ample revenue growth prospects from new stores alone over time. That should bring incredible gains for shareholders, but the company is also growing its same-store sales at a fast clip, creating even greater opportunities.

It has carved out a niche in cold, customized beverages with its signature, exclusive drinks, and it's so much more than coffee. It's also almost entirely drive-thru, a model that lends itself toward speed and agility. Dutch Bros stock is climbing back up after a drop, and it has fantastic long-term prospects.

Should you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty right now?

Before you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and e.l.f. Beauty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros and On Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros, Nike, and On Holding. The Motley Fool recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.