All ECB targets up for discussion in coming months, Holzmann says

Adds detail, background

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - There will be a debate among European Central Bank policymakers in the coming months on the ECB's monetary policy objectives, and all of them will be fair game, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Monday.

Holzmann took over as governor of the Austrian National Bank in September, shortly before Christine Lagarde became ECB president this month, and he has already called for the central bank to lower its inflation target and denounced negative rates.

"The substance ... is still open for discussion and this will happen over the next months ... including revising, reviewing the policy settings, so what kind of monetary policy objectives should we follow," Holzmann told a news conference.

"This will be under revision as of the beginning of January and from there ... everything is up for discussion," he said, adding that it was not clear which of them might change.

Lagarde gathered the 25 members of the ECB's Governing Council last Wednesday and Thursday for a retreat in a 19th-century castle in the Taunus mountains surrounding Frankfurt.

Attendees voiced their desire to play a greater role in policy decisions and said these should be taken by consensus rather than a simple majority, sources told Reuters, after years of tight control by Lagarde's predecessor Mario Draghi.

"What we discussed at the retreat was ... essentially how we want to cooperate in the future, what the process is, how to change it from the past, how we interact on the level of decision-making, decision communication. And here we are in good route in order to change the way it has happened," Holzmann said, without giving details.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Mark Heinrich and Catherine Evans)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 254;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.