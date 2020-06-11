All decked out: AZEK prices upsized IPO above the range at $23

The AZEK Company, which manufactures composite decking materials and other building products, raised $765 million by offering 33.3 million shares at $23, above the range of $19 to $21, as indicated by an S-1MEF form filed with the SEC. The company sold 2.0 million shares more than anticipated. At pricing, AZEK commands a fully diluted market value of $3.4 billion.
The AZEK Company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AZEK. Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.
