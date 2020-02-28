ALL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.75, changing hands as low as $103.96 per share. Allstate Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $92.24 per share, with $125.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.62. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

