All Canadians evacuated from flu-hit region will be placed in quarantine - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once they arrive at a military base in the province of Ontario, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a news conference on Monday. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said a total of 304 people were seeking to be flown out. The Canadian government has chartered a plane but does not yet have permission for it to land in China, he told the news conference. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/CANADA (URGENT)

