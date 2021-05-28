All About Initial Public Offerings: A Holiday IPO-Palooza

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer, I can’t help but think how different things are now than they were a year ago.

Source: Shutterstock

Work. School. Family. The economy. The stock market.

So much is changing, and for the better.

This morning, I looked at the number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and it is great to see the number back down close to where it was when the pandemic started last March.

What a different a year makes, right?

That’s actually my theme in today’s new episode of MoneyLine. It’s all about helping you make money, but not in the way you might think…

You probably think I want to talk about the Great Grand Reopening and the opportunities ahead of us.

Yes, that is one of my favorite subjects. And yes, there are big opportunities ahead.

In today’s MoneyLine, we talk initial public offerings … IPOs.

We all love IPOs. We feel like a kid looking for the hottest toys for their holiday wish list. What are the coolest ones that will be the most fun?

There’s an excitement about a new company that starts trading publicly. It’s all about possibilities, and investors view IPOs as some of the most promising financial opportunities on the planet.

What difference does a year make?

Longtime readers know I don’t recommend buying IPOs as soon as they begin trading. Look at some charts and you’ll notice a pattern. Most of the time, they rise in the initial excitement after they begin trading and then come back down a few weeks or months later. Some of that is due to insiders begin able to sell after what’s called the “lock up” period.

That means if you wait a few months or even a year, you can better tell which ones are best positioned to make you money.

In the new MoneyLine, we’ll talk through the process, the investing strategy … and of course the companies. Plenty of them.

I lost track after showing about 10 charts, so I hope you’ll check out the new MoneyLine for a little holiday IPO-palooza. We’ll have some fun, and hopefully you’ll learn a few things and come away with some good ideas.

One final note: Remember, the market is closed on Monday, and so are our InvestorPlace offices in observance of Memorial Day.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post All About Initial Public Offerings: A Holiday IPO-Palooza appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.