All About ETFs: Answers to Twelve Popular Questions About ETFs

ETFs can be used for a variety of reasons, such as a financial instrument for a tactical decision or as a tool for efficient market access in an investor’s portfolio. With a multitude of use cases, it’s not surprising that ETFs are used by all types of investors.

A fast growing segment of ETF users is retail investors. In 2019, U.S. retail investors accounted for 11% of ETF trading volumes; by 2022, this number grew to over 16%. 12 We believe the growth in retail investors’ use of ETFs has been driven by a few key factors, including an industry shift to commission-free trading, improved digital experiences on direct platforms, and investor empowerment stemming from greater access to financial education through social media and other forums.

12. WHY DO FIXED INCOME ETFs ONLY HOLD A SUBSET OF INDEX CONSTITUENTS?

Unlike the U.S. equity market, the U.S. bond market is highly fragmented and opaque. There are hundreds of thousands of unique fixed income securities. Furthermore, unlike equity securities, most bonds don’t trade on a given day.13 These attributes of the bond market can make it challenging for a bond fund to attempt full replication of bond indexes which can include thousands of securities.14 Accordingly, ETFs tracking such indexes are generally “sampled” (i.e., they hold a subset of securities that meet the risk profile and characteristics of the parent index to seek the index exposure). iShares Portfolio Managers evaluate which bonds to select for fixed income ETF portfolios through a systematic process that includes evaluating multiple risk and liquidity factors while seeking to match the risk and characteristics of the benchmark index. The creation and redemption baskets — the securities delivered by an AP to the ETF for a creation of ETF shares, and vice versa for a redemption of ETF shares — generally aim to be representative of the broader index to maintain the ETF’s investment objective of tracking the index. Sampled baskets lead to a reduced security count relative to the reference index, but the presence of fewer securities does not automatically translate into concentration of risk. By Samara Cohen This article was originally published on iShares.com on May 3, 2023.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the

1 Source: International Organization of Securities Commission “Exchange Traded Funds Thematic Note – Findings and Observations during COVID-19 induced market stresses” (August 2021).

2 Source: Bloomberg, Bank of America, TRACE. As of December 30, 2022. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of ETFs will develop or be maintained.

3 Source: World Federation of Exchanges, Bank for International Settlements (BIS). As of December 31, 2021.

4 Source: Simfund/Broadridge, McKinsey, Markit, World Federation of Exchanges. As of December 31, 2021.

5 Source: Bank for International Settlements, Simfund/Broadridge, McKinsey, Markit. As of December 31, 2021.

6 See BlackRock's comment letter on FINRA‘s March 2022 Regulatory Notice 22-08 on Complex Products and Options here.

7 For more information on equity index rebalances, see iShares Investigates: Market indexes and index investing | Part 2: Equity index rebalances.

8 For more information on the cost of equity index rebalances, see iShares Investigates: the cost of equity index rebalances.

9 For more information on how iShares measures investment performance, see Take a closer look: ETF and index fund investment performance.

10 Source: BlackRock, Form N-CEN. As of March 31, 2022.

11 Source: Bloomberg, Markit, BlackRock. Derived from the collective weight of flows into all ETFs holding all U.S. stocks on a monthly basis from 2020 through 2022. As of December 30, 2022.

12 Source: SEC Rule 605 Data, Bloomberg. Rule 605 data requires wholesale market makers to provide transparency into their orders and executions. As of December 30, 2022.

13 For more information on bond market and fixed income ETF liquidity, see By the numbers: New data behind the bond ETF primary process.

14 Source: Bloomberg, BlackRock. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index held 13,133 securities and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) held 9,260 securities. As of December 30, 2022.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in the value of debt securities. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the debt issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research orinvestment adviceregarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

This material is provided for educational purposes only and does not constituteinvestment advice The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. BlackRock cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.

Shares of ETFs may be bought and sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Shares are not individually redeemable from an ETF, however, shares may be redeemed directly from an ETF by Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units.

There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained.

Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cboe Global Indices, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA® ”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), Nikkei, Inc., Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or STOXX Ltd. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, who is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITS Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index, FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green Target Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. “FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

©2023 BlackRock, Inc or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK, iSHARES, iBONDS, ALADDIN and the iShares Core Graphic are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

iCRMH0523U/S-2856338