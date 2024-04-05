All Aboard the Super Micro Rocketship: 800% Gains and Room to Run

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock has seen an eye-watering rise of more than 250% this year and is valued at $59 billion.

The company manufactures high performance server and storage solutions in the US, making it crucial for AI applications and companies. More servers are needed to handle future demand. Will Super Micro continue to dominate this space?

Let’s dive into whether SMCI stock could have further to run from here.

Soaring Financials and SMCI Stock

Super Micro started the year off right, revealing that revenue surged over 265% in Q1 on a year-over-year basis. This has paved a way for the company to reach a $60 billion market capitalization, and a seat in the S&P 500 index.

The surge was driven by increased demand for AI products and strong Q4 financial results, which doubled revenue.

The company’s net profit surged from $176 million to $296 million, with management raising forward guidance because of ongoing demand.

The stock rallied further following strong financial results from Nvidia, whose revenue surged from $6.5 billion to over $22 billion. Analyst sentiment turned bullish, with 10 out of 12 analysts issuing positive ratings. JP Morgan and Bank of America rate it overweight and buy, respectively.

SMCI’s upcoming quarterly earnings report on April 18th will show its performance and demand trends. Analysts expect Q1 revenue at $4.01 billion, signaling continued robust growth from the previous year’s quarter.

After the release of its results, two key levels will be closely monitored. Substantial numbers may propel the stock to retest its March peak at $1,226, marking a 16% increase. Conversely, a revenue shortfall or guidance downgrade could drive SMCI stock down to $856, its recent low.

Market Advantage

Super Micro Computer has established a strong foothold in the competitive tech industry, mainly credited to its rapid time to market. Barclays views this agility as SMCI’s prime advantage, especially against AI server rivals.

With leading AI chipmakers like Nvidia accelerating product launches, SMCI’s ability to promptly align its server offerings positions it as a standout competitor with shorter development cycles.

SMCI’s rapid product deployment extends beyond mere availability; it encompasses a robust support ecosystem. Upon NVDA, AMD, or INTC’s silicon product launches, SMCI ensures seamless integration through tailored design assistance.

As demand surges for high-performance computing amid AI, big data, and cloud computing trends, SMCI’s swift adaptation to new chip technologies offers a competitive advantage. This agility enables SMCI’s clients to adopt emerging technologies, enhancing their market competitiveness swiftly.

Buy SMCI Stock in a Heartbeat

SMCI stock soared more than 800% in the recent AI surge, largely due to its AI-optimized servers. While its revenue doubled in the second quarter, GPU supply is still constrained.

CEO Charles Liang highlights supply constraints hindering faster growth. However, the projected growth rate still runs up to 107%, adding more optimism for investors.

SMCI continues to collaborate closely with Nvidia, dominating the data center GPU market. The company’s proximity to this trend allows for seamless design integration, offering superior customization and faster product launches.

With a price-earnings ratio below 50 and a $59 billion market cap, SMCI presents a promising investment opportunity in AI servers. That is, for those with a long enough investing time horizon.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

