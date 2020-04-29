Alkermes Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) said, due to uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operating and financial results, it has decided to withdraw the previously provided financial expectations for 2020.

The company said, currently, it continues regulatory activities relating to ALKS 3831, including preparation for an Advisory Committee meeting in advance of the November 2020 PDUFA target action date for ALKS 3831.

First quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.01 compared to a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.17, prior year. Total revenues were $246.2 million compared to $223.1 million, previous year.

