Alkermes Vibrance-1 Phase 2 Study Of Alixorexton In Narcolepsy Type 1 Meets Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) Monday reported positive topline results from Vibrance-1 phase 2 study evaluating alixorexton in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1).

The study met its primary goal showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in wakefulness compared to placebo.

Alixorexton also demonstrated robust and clinically meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes related to excessive daytime sleepiness and other key symptoms such as fatigue and cognition. Further, the drug candidate was generally well tolerated at all doses tested.

Alkermes said that these data support rapid initiation of a phase 3 program of alixorexton in patients with NT1.

