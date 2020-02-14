Alkermes Reported More Revenue Than Expected. Here's Why the Stock Is Falling.

It looks like investors may be running out of patience with Alkermes, a biotech with drugs on the market to treat alcohol dependence and schizophrenia.

The company, with a market capitalization of $2.8 billion, reported earnings Thursday that met analyst expectations, with a quarterly revenue figure that came in higher than the S&P Capital IQ Consensus, but the stock (ticker: ALKS) fell anyway. It dropped 7.6% over the course of the day.

On Friday, analysts at both J.P. Morgan and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch downgraded Alkermes. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating to Neutral from Overweight, setting a price target of $21, and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch cut the stock to Neutral from Buy, with a target of $20.

Shares of Alkermes closed on Thursday at $17.65.

“Given the adverse market reaction to an overall unsurprising quarter, it’s increasingly clear that it’s going to take more tangible progress to shift investor sentiment,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov. “Unfortunately, we don’t see what that trigger might be over the near-to-intermediate term, as 2020 is shaping up as a relatively quiet year.”

Alkermes didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrades.

The back story. The company is coming off a challenging few months. Shares of Alkermes were down 13.4% so far this year, as of the close of trading on Thursday, with a loss of 45.7% over the past 12 months.

What’s new. On Thursday, Alkermes reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $412.7 million, up from $315.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company reported non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of 83 cents, better than the FactSet consensus estimate of 70.

But the company said that it expects sales of its alcohol-dependence drug Vivitrol in 2020 to range between $340 million and $355 million, and sales of its schizophrenia drug Aristada to be between $220 million and $235 million. Analysts said those estimates were low.

“The stock traded down (-8%) today probably due to the more conservative 2020 sales guidance for the two marketed products (Vivitrol and Aristada),” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman, who rates the stock Market Perform with a price target of $21 to $24. “We are not so sure the stock should have traded off this much for this reason, but we also still struggle to step up to the name.”

In his note downgrading the stock on Friday, J.P. Morgan’s Kasimov said that he expects an experimental Alkermes drug for bipolar disorder, ALKS-3831, to receive Food and Drug Administration approval late this year. Yet that outcome is “largely baked into Street estimates,” he said.

Looking ahead. Despite his downgrade, Kasimov said there could be value in Alkermes shares. “We still think ALKS is worth a closer look for longer term, value oriented investors,” he wrote.

Shares of Alkermes were still falling on Friday morning. The stock was down 4% in early trading.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

