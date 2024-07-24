Alkermes Reiterates FY24 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) reiterated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project total revenues between $1.50 billion and $1.60 billion. It also expects net income in a range of $350 million to $390 million and adjusted net income in a range of $465 million to $505 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

