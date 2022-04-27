Alkermes Reiterates FY22 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) reiterated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project a loss in the range of $1.00 to $1.29 per share and adjusted loss in the range of $0.18 to flat per share on total revenues between $1.00 billion and $1.09 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.09 per share on revenues of $1.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $35.9 million or $0.22 per share, wider than $22.4 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.12 per share, compared to $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues for the quarter grew to $278.5 million from $251.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $252.59 million for the quarter.

