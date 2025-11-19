Markets
ALKS

Alkermes Raises Offer To Acquire Avadel In Deal Worth Up To $22.50 Per Share

November 19, 2025 — 06:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) on Wednesday said they have agreed to the terms of an increased offer under which Alkermes will acquire Avadel for up to $22.50 per share.

The revised proposal includes $21.00 in cash plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) that could provide an additional $1.50 per share if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants final approval of LUMRYZ for idiopathic hypersomnia in adults by the end of 2028.

The updated offer values Avadel at up to approximately $2.37 billion, including the potential milestone payment, and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Both companies also executed an amendment on November 18, to the definitive transaction agreement originally signed on October 22.

Avadel had previously disclosed an unsolicited proposal from H. Lundbeck A/S on November 14 that it initially deemed likely to be a "Company Superior Proposal," a determination its board reaffirmed on November 17. Following Alkermes' increased offer on November 18 and a reassessment with advisers, the board concluded that the Lundbeck proposal no longer qualifies as a Company Superior Proposal under the agreement.

J.P. Morgan is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Alkermes, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and McCann FitzGerald LLP providing legal counsel.

Avadel shares rose 1.57% in pre-market trading after closing at $22.94 on Tuesday, while Alkermes closed at $29.26, down 0.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS
AVDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.