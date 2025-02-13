Alkermes' Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Up

Alkermes plc ALKS reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.04 per share for fourth-quarter 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Alkermes’ total revenues of $430 million in the fourth quarter increased 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level owing to higher sales of its proprietary products. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $379 million.

Shares of Alkermes were up 4.8% on Feb. 12, owing to the better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

In the past year, shares of Alkermes have rallied 19.8% against the industry’s decline of 3.5%.



More on ALKS' Q4 Earnings

Alkermes derives revenues from the net sales of its proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder) — and manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by its partners.

Sales of the proprietary products portfolio grew 27.1% year over year during the fourth quarter.

Sales of the proprietary drug Vivitrol increased 31% year over year to $134.1 million. This figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108 million and our model estimate of $100.8 million.

Aristada sales increased 16% year over year to $96.6 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93 million but missed our model estimate of $98.2 million.

Lybalvi generated sales of $77 million, up almost 37% year over year. Lybalvi's sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79 million and our model estimate of $78.8 million.

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues decreased around 9.7% year over year to $122.3 million.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drug, Vumerity, were $35 million. Royalty revenues from Xeplion and certain Invega products were $36.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Research and development expenses totaled $58.2 million, down almost 21.2% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $147 million, down almost 13.4% year over year.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Alkermes had cash and cash equivalents of $824.8 million compared with $927.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

ALKS' Full-Year Results

For 2024, Alkermes generated revenues of $1.56 billion, which reflected a 6% decline year over year.

For the same period, the company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.92 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share in the year-ago period.

ALKS' 2025 Guidance

The company expects total revenues in the band of $1.34-$1.43 billion for 2025.

Per management, total revenues are expected to be primarily driven by net sales of proprietary products, which are expected in the range of $1.09-$1.15 billion in 2025.

Net sales of Vivitrol are expected to be in the range of $440-$460 million, while Aristada sales are anticipated in the band of $335-$355 million. Lybalvi’s net sales are expected in the $320-$340 million range.

Research and development expenses are anticipated in the band of $305-$335 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses are projected in the range of $655-$685 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $310-$340 million.

ALKS' Pipeline Updates

The phase II Vibrance-1 study is investigating ALKS’ investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor agonist, ALKS 2680, for treating adults with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1).

This apart, the phase II Vibrance-2 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of ALKS 2680 versus placebo in adults with narcolepsy type 2 (NT2).

Data from the studies are expected in the second half of 2025. If successfully developed and upon potential approval, ALKS 2680 can serve an area of high unmet medical need in the treatment of NT1 and NT2.

Alkermes is also planning to initiate another phase II study on ALKS 2680 for treating idiopathic hypersomnia.

Alkermes plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ALKS' Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Alkermes currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

