Alkermes Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc. (ALKS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 11, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.alkermes.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 877 407 2988 (US) or +1 201 389 0923 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 877 660 6853 (US) or +1 201 612 7415 (International), Access code 13715619.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.