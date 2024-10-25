Alkermes' Q3 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates, Stock Down

Alkermes plc ALKS reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 73 cents per share for third-quarter 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

ALKS’ total revenues of $378.1 million declined 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level owing to lower manufacturing and royalty revenues. The top line, also, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386 million.

Shares of Alkermes were down 3.6% on Oct. 24, owing to the weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. The stock continued to lose another 2.4% in after-hours trading.

More on ALKS' Q3 Earnings

Alkermes derives revenues from the net sales of its proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder) — and manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by its partners.

Sales of the proprietary products portfolio grew 17.8% year over year during the third quarter.

Sales of the proprietary drug, Vivitrol, increased almost 14.5% year over year to $113.7 million due to stability in the alcohol dependence indication. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106 million as well as our model estimate of $103.6 million.

Aristada sales increased 3.5% year over year to $84.7 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89 million as well as our model estimate of $91.4 million.

Lybalvi generated sales of $74.7 million, up almost 47.3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in underlying demand. Lybalvi's sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74 million but missed our model estimate of $75.9 million.

Total manufacturing and royalty revenues decreased 29.5% year over year to $105.1 million, owing to decreased revenues from long-acting Invega products.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drug, Vumerity, were up almost 5.7% year over year to $32.6 million. Royalty revenues from Invega products were $58.4 million in the third quarter compared with $76.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses totaled $59.9 million, down almost 7.8% year over year, reflecting investments in the pipeline development program related to ALKS 2680.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $150.4 million, down almost 3.8% year over year.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Alkermes had cash and cash equivalents of $927.8 million compared with $962.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Shares of Alkermes have lost 3.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 3.6%.



2024 Guidance

Alkermes reiterated its revenue guidance provided in February this year.

The company continues to expect net sales for Vivitrol to be in the range of $410-$430 million. Aristada sales are anticipated in the band of $340-$360 million. Lybalvi’s net sales are expected in the $275-$295 million range.

ALKS' Recent Pipeline Updates

In August 2024, Alkermes initiated the phase II Vibrance-2 study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of its novel, investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor agonist ALKS 2680 versus placebo in adults with narcolepsy type 2 (NT2).

The primary endpoint of the Vibrance-2 study will check whether treatment with ALKS 2680 leads to a greater decrease in sleepiness versus placebo, as measured by the change in mean sleep latency on the maintenance of wakefulness test.

The company initiated the Vibrance-2 study following the success of the phase Ib proof-of-concept study, which evaluated ALKS 2680 for treating narcolepsy.

We note that the phase II Vibrance-1 study is investigating ALKS 2680 in adults with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1). If successfully developed and upon potential approval, ALKS 2680 can serve an area of high unmet medical need in the treatment of NT1 and NT2.

ALKS' Zacks Rank

Alkermes currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

