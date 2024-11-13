News & Insights

Stocks
ALKS

Alkermes price target raised to $31 from $28 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Alkermes (ALKS) to $31 from $28 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares, citing a higher multiple given the recent move in biotech peer comps for the increased target. In the firm’s discussion in a sleep expert call previewing orexin data in 2025, BofA plans to focus on expectations for Alkermes and Centessa’s (CNTA) respective Phase 2 data updates in narcolepsy in 2025, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS
CNTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.