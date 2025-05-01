Alkermes Plc Reports Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $22.46 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $36.83 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.5% to $306.51 million from $350.37 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.46 Mln. vs. $36.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $306.51 Mln vs. $350.37 Mln last year.

