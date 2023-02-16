Alkermes plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):

Earnings: -$28.25 million in Q4 vs. $0.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $24.22 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $304.67 million in Q4 vs. $324.46 million in the same period last year.

