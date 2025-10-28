Alkermes Plc Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $82.76 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $92.38 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $394.19 million from $378.14 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.76 Mln. vs. $92.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $394.19 Mln vs. $378.14 Mln last year.

