Alkermes plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):

Earnings: -$63.97 million in Q3 vs. -$28.99 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $252.36 million in Q3 vs. $294.14 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.