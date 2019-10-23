Alkermes plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):

-Earnings: -$52.88 million in Q3 vs. -$34.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of -$6.99 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.21 per share -Revenue: $255.24 million in Q3 vs. $248.72 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.57 Full year revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.19 Bln

