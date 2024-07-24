Alkermes Plc Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.36 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $237.07 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $120.14 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.4% to $399.13 million from $617.40 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $91.36 Mln. vs. $237.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $399.13 Mln vs. $617.40 Mln last year.

