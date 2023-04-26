Alkermes plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):

Earnings: -$41.85 million in Q1 vs. -$35.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $287.60 million in Q1 vs. $278.55 million in the same period last year.

