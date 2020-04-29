Alkermes plc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):

-Earnings: -$38.65 million in Q1 vs. -$96.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $246.22 million in Q1 vs. $223.10 million in the same period last year.

