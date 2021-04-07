Markets
ALKS

Alkermes In Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck-Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. for a planned phase III study of Alkermes' nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, Alkermes said in a release.

As per the agreement, Alkermes plans to initiate the phase III study in the second half of 2021.

"We are pleased to collaborate with MSD to evaluate nemvaleukin in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a patient population for which there are limited treatment options available and overall survival remains low. Importantly, there are no anti-PD-1 treatments currently approved for this tumor type," said Jessicca Rege, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology at Alkermes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular