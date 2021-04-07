Alkermes In Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck-Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. for a planned phase III study of Alkermes' nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, Alkermes said in a release.

As per the agreement, Alkermes plans to initiate the phase III study in the second half of 2021.

"We are pleased to collaborate with MSD to evaluate nemvaleukin in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a patient population for which there are limited treatment options available and overall survival remains low. Importantly, there are no anti-PD-1 treatments currently approved for this tumor type," said Jessicca Rege, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology at Alkermes.

