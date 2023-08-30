News & Insights

Markets
ALKS

Alkermes Grants Teva License To Market Generic VIVITROL Beginning In Jan., 2027

August 30, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) has entered into a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. to resolve the ongoing patent litigation between the parties in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey related to VIVITROL. The company has granted Teva a license to market a generic version of VIVITROL in the United States beginning January 15, 2027, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.

The patent litigation was initiated by Alkermes in September 2020 in response to Teva's abbreviated new drug application seeking FDA approval of a generic version of VIVITROL in the United States prior to the expiration of Alkermes' U.S. Patent, an Orange Book-listed patent for VIVITROL that expires in 2029.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS
TEVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.